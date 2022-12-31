WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

616 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

Areas of fog, locally dense at times, will continue through this

evening. Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter mile at times.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities

and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low

beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.

