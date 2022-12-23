WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

154 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...RAIN CHANGEOVER TO A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW...

HAZARDS...Rain changing to light snow, accompanied by winds of up to

50 MPH.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...As of 145 PM EST, rain had changed to light

snow West of the Hudson River, with this transition moving northeast

into the area at 35 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New

Rochelle, Meriden, Brentwood, White Plains, Milford, Levittown,

Middletown, Wallingford and Freeport.

SAFETY INFO...Temperature will quickly drop to freezing by 4pm and

may cause black ice to form on elevated roadways, overpasses and

bridges. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may

appear only wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges,

overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and

avoid braking suddenly.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4150 7344 4147 7332 4164 7298 4154 7285

4165 7250 4128 7224 4125 7292 4097 7365

4088 7374 4096 7349 4092 7322 4099 7312

4097 7286 4059 7359 4163 7427 4159 7395

4144 7398 4145 7395 4153 7353 4167 7352

TIME...MOT...LOC 1849Z 232DEG 42KT 4170 7425 4069 7358

...A BAND OF BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS TO IMPACT THE EASTERN MOHAWK

VALLEY...CAPITAL REGION...SARATOGA REGION AND THE GLENS FALLS AREA...

HAZARDS...A band of brief heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of

up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one

mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 155 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along

a line extending from near Northville to near Broadalbin to near

Canajoharie and moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... Broadalbin, Edinburg

and Northville around 200 PM EST.

Day Center around 205 PM EST.

Gloversville and Galway around 210 PM EST.

Amsterdam and Rock City Falls around 220 PM EST.

Milton, Ballston Spa, Corinth, Hagaman, North Ballston Spa, Lake

Luzerne-Hadley and Lake Luzerne Campground around 225 PM EST.

Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 230 PM EST.

Saratoga Springs, Lake George Village, Glenville and Rotterdam

Junction around 235 PM EST.

Glens Falls, West Glens Falls and Glens Falls North around 240 PM

EST.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 29.

Interstate 87 between exits 12 and 21.

SAFETY INFO...

A rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice to form on roadways.

Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only

wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses

and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid

braking suddenly.

LAT...LON 4301 7437 4336 7429 4343 7367 4341 7362

4344 7362 4345 7350 4304 7359 4283 7412

4286 7476

TIME...MOT...LOC 1855Z 267DEG 29KT 4330 7414 4303 7420 4294 7448

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather