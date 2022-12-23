WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

951 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...Rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds...

A strong Arctic cold front is expected to move through the region

from around 1 PM to 3 PM EST. The front will be accompanied with

briefly heavy showers, possibly with lightning, and strong gusty

winds of 40 to 50 mph. Southerly winds will shift to the west and

Arctic cold will begin to move into the region, with westerly

winds 20 to 30 mph and gusting 40 to 45 mph.

Temperatures will rapidly drop, as much as 15 to 20 degrees in

just a few hours, and will fall below freezing by late this

afternoon, and wind chills will be around 10 to 15 above zero by

late afternoon into the early evening. If venturing outside be

prepared for the rapidly changing conditions, and dress

appropriately.

Another concern is any standing water may become black ice late

this afternoon into the early evening hours.

