WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

953 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures have risen to above freezing and while some areas may

see sleet and/or snow mix in with the rain, any significant snow

accumulations have ended. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory

is cancelled.

A brief changeover to all snow is possible tonight before

precipitation ends. Additional minor accumulations are possible.

