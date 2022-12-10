WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

340 PM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE...Orange County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered

roadways, along with reduced visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather