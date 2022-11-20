WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

418 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York

(Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings

(Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern

Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening

to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end

for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and

Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after

Monday.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

