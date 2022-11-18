WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 448 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 this morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected late tonight into early Saturday morning. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM EST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps today to protect tender plants from further cold late tonight. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold late _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather