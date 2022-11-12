WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 445 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...A line of heavy showers will impact portions of Orange County through 530 AM EST... At 444 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking these strong showers over Glen Spey, or 9 miles northwest of Port Jervis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Newburgh, Middletown, Port Jervis, Monroe, Walden, Warwick, Goshen, Howells, New Windsor, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Greenwood Lake, Florida and Harriman. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4150 7448 4157 7442 4163 7426 4163 7425 4160 7425 4158 7413 4161 7413 4161 7407 4158 7405 4159 7395 4153 7400 4146 7400 4144 7398 4122 7413 4115 7423 4137 7470 4140 7474 4143 7474 4143 7476 4149 7476 TIME...MOT...LOC 0944Z 261DEG 27KT 4146 7484 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather