WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

233 PM EDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Minor

flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the

waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties

including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses

with basements near the waterfront will experience minor

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

