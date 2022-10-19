WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 321 AM EDT Wed Oct 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Orange County. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather