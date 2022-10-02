WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 2, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

547 PM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Water levels have remained below flood thresholds.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in

vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in the

more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots,

parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the

waterfront will experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

02/04 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.1/ 1.6 1 NONE

02/04 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR

03/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR

03/04 PM 3.7/ 4.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.3/ 2.8 1 MODERATE

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT

02/04 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE

02/04 PM 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE

03/04 AM 2.6/ 3.1 1.3/ 1.8 1.8/ 2.2 1 NONE

03/05 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.8/ 2.2 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY

02/04 AM 1.6/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.7 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE

02/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE

03/05 AM 3.0/ 3.5 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR

03/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.8/ 2.2 1.8/ 2.2 1-2 MINOR

MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT

02/02 PM 3.7/ 4.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE

03/03 AM 3.7/ 4.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.8/ 2.2 1 NONE

03/04 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 1 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, and for Monday afternoon and

early evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations

near the waterfront and shoreline.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Bronx, Northern Queens and Northern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon and early evening.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM

EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor to locally moderate flooding of vulnerable

areas is expected near the waterfront and shoreline, including

roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with

basements near the waterfront. Road closures are likely, and

vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will

likely become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the

waterfront along tidal rivers and bays.

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT

02/01 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 1.5/ 2.0 4-5 MINOR

03/02 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 2.2/ 2.7 5 MINOR

03/02 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 5 MINOR

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

02/02 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.7/ 2.2 1.7/ 2.2 6 MINOR

03/02 AM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 2.2/ 2.7 7 MINOR

03/03 PM 6.9/ 7.4 2.2/ 2.7 2.2/ 2.7 7-8 MODERATE

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

02/01 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 2.6/ 3.1 0-1 MINOR

03/02 AM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 3.4/ 3.9 0-1 MINOR

03/03 PM 6.6/ 7.1 2.0/ 2.5 3.2/ 3.7 0-1 MODERATE

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM EDT

MONDAY...

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union

Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings

(Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 5 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low

lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes

and businesses with basements near the waterfront will

experience minor flooding.

KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

02/02 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.1/ 2.6 1 MINOR

03/02 AM 7.2/ 7.7 1.7/ 2.2 2.6/ 3.1 1 MINOR

03/03 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR

NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT

02/02 PM 7.2/ 7.7 2.2/ 2.7 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR

03/02 AM 6.8/ 7.3 1.8/ 2.2 2.7/ 3.2 1 NONE

03/03 PM 7.4/ 7.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 1 MINOR

GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT

02/01 PM 7.6/ 8.1 2.2/ 2.7 2.1/ 2.6 2 MINOR

03/02 AM 7.2/ 7.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.7/ 3.2 2 MINOR

03/03 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.3/ 2.8 2.2/ 2.7 2 MINOR

ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

02/01 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 1.8/ 2.2 3 MINOR

03/02 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 2.3/ 2.8 4 NONE

03/02 PM 7.7/ 8.2 2.1/ 2.6 2.2/ 2.7 4 MINOR

JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

02/02 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.6/ 2.0 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR

03/02 AM 7.0/ 7.5 1.1/ 1.6 2.2/ 2.7 0 NONE

03/03 PM 7.8/ 8.4 2.0/ 2.5 1.8/ 2.2 0 MINOR

