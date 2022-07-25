WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island),

Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens and Southern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to identify cooling

center locations and obtain 'Beat the Heat' safety tips.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 96 expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic and Eastern Bergen

Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Northwest

Suffolk, Northern Nassau and Southern Nassau Counties.

