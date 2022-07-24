WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

750 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Orange

County through 815 PM EDT...

At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bloomingburg, or 7 miles north of Middletown, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Walden, Howells, Montgomery, Scotchtown, Pine Bush, Circleville and

Bullville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4163 7425 4160 7425 4160 7421 4158 7413

4161 7413 4160 7409 4161 7407 4158 7405

4158 7402 4143 7448 4150 7453 4150 7448

4157 7442 4160 7435 4160 7433 4163 7426

TIME...MOT...LOC 2350Z 240DEG 24KT 4155 7445

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Ulster County in east central New York...

Dutchess County in east central New York...

Columbia County in east central New York...

Greene County in east central New York...

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Windham to near Olivebridge to near

Bloomingburg, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported trees and wires down in the

towns of Kerhonkson with this line of storms.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville,

Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter,

Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley,

Claverack and Woodstock.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather