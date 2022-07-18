WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

129 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield,

southern Westchester and Bronx Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 129 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

New Rochelle, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Yonkers, Stamford, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye,

Greenwich, Co-

op City, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, City Island, Mount Vernon,

Eastchester and Mamaroneck.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4093 7392 4096 7391 4109 7374 4113 7366

4101 7350 4099 7356 4100 7359 4097 7362

4097 7365 4090 7374 4085 7375 4083 7381

TIME...MOT...LOC 1729Z 227DEG 16KT 4093 7378

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

