WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 119 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Passaic, northern Bergen, northwestern Essex, southern Orange and Rockland Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Newton to near Mendham. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Paterson, Wayne, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Monroe, Warwick, Tappan and Goshen. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4150 7428 4099 7390 4083 7433 4090 7433 4091 7429 4089 7428 4091 7427 4093 7429 4097 7428 4098 7430 4100 7430 4101 7439 4103 7442 4102 7443 4105 7445 4104 7450 4107 7449 4109 7450 4120 7437 4131 7459 TIME...MOT...LOC 1719Z 239DEG 35KT 4106 7472 4081 7462 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather