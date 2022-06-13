WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and

southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern

Connecticut, Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen and

Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or

other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 330 AM EDT, There remains some residual urban and small

stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already

caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, New Rochelle, Passaic, White

Plains, Wayne, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield,

Paramus, Ridgewood, New Canaan, Monsey, Nanuet, Rye, Ramsey,

Tarrytown, Pompton Lakes and Dobbs Ferry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

