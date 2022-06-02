WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

417 PM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 417 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yonkers, New Rochelle, Flushing, Mott Haven, East Tremont,

Throgs Neck Bridge, Laguardia Airport, RFK Bridge, Midtown

Manhattan, Harlem, Jackson Heights, Astoria, Greenwich,

Riverdale, Bayside, Co-op City, Whitestone, Scarsdale,

Bronxville and City Island.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

