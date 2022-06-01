WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

928 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hudson, Union,

southern Essex, Richmond and Kings Counties through 1030 PM EDT...

At 927 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

Clark, or near Linden, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Bayonne, Plainfield,

Linden, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Harrison, Todt Hill, Crown Heights,

Huguenot and The Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4050 7426 4055 7425 4056 7421 4060 7422

4060 7446 4067 7440 4065 7445 4067 7446

4074 7437 4080 7436 4071 7402 4068 7406

4064 7406 4070 7400 4068 7389 4056 7401

4060 7404 4053 7410 4051 7421 4050 7423

TIME...MOT...LOC 0127Z 305DEG 25KT 4061 7432

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

