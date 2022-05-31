WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

736 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022

...A COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES

WILL MOVE THROUGH WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHERN NASSAU COUNTIES

THROUGH 930 PM EDT...

At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cold front along a line

extending from Port Jefferson to Ronkonkoma to near Sayville to 6

miles southwest of Davis Park. Movement was west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures rapidly falling

into the 60s.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Much cooler air after record high temperatures in the lower

90s.

The cold frontal boundary will reach...

Hauppauge and Smithtown around 750 PM EDT.

Brentwood around 800 PM EDT.

Commack and Robert Moses State Park around 805 PM EDT.

Deer Park and Babylon around 815 PM EDT.

Lindenhurst around 825 PM EDT.

Huntington Station and Gilgo State Park around 830 PM EDT.

Northport and Melville around 835 PM EDT.

Massapequa around 845 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If heading outdoors, consider dressing for suddenly cooler weather

this evening.

LAT...LON 4057 7376 4060 7374 4062 7378 4065 7372

4077 7370 4079 7345 4092 7352 4096 7350

4094 7342 4097 7339 4092 7322 4093 7317

4098 7317 4098 7302 4071 7310 4068 7324

4067 7326 4068 7309 4066 7308 4061 7325

TIME...MOT...LOC 2330Z 081DEG 12KT 4097 7306 4081 7312 4073 7314 4064

7311

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

