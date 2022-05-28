WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1214 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Putnam and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Peekskill, Cold Spring, Yorktown Heights, Fahnestock State

Park, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley and Buchanan.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

