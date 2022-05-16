WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

802 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and

southern Nassau Counties through 830 PM EDT...

At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lido Beach, or over Long Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Commack, Long

Beach, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Garden

City, Massapequa, Hauppauge and Lynbrook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4064 7373 4065 7372 4067 7373 4069 7373

4078 7357 4080 7350 4079 7345 4085 7345

4095 7328 4092 7322 4093 7318 4088 7314

4075 7309 4067 7328 4068 7332 4066 7332

4066 7330 4058 7349 4057 7356 4057 7369

TIME...MOT...LOC 0002Z 243DEG 27KT 4059 7362

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

