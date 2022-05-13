WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 953 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London and Southern Middlesex Counties. In New York, Southern Nassau, Richmond (Staten Island), Southwest Suffolk, Southern Queens, Southeast Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather