Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 410 AM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

An elevated risk of fire growth and spread continues this morning through early this evening. Northwest winds sustained at 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph are expected, along with minimum relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent.

For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our web site at https://weather.gov/nyc for further details or updates.