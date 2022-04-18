WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service New York NY 227 PM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Northeast New Jersey and portions of southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union counties. In southeast New York, all five boroughs of New York City, and Westchester and Rockland counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of smaller rivers, creeks, and streams. Flooding may also occur in urban, low lying, and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Low pressure moving up the Mid Atlantic coast toward New York City will produce heavy rain from late evening into the overnight hours tonight. Rainfall of 1.5 to 2 inches is likely, with rainfall rates of 1\/4 to 1\/2 inch for several hours possible during the time of heaviest rain. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather