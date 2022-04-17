WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

324 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Bergen and Western Passaic

Counties. In New York, Northern Westchester, Southeast

Suffolk, Rockland and Northeast Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

* WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

