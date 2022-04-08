WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service New York NY 354 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York... Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently falling below flood stage, and should fal to a level of 7.8 feet by 8 PM Friday. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 8.0 Fri 330 pm E 6.8 5.9 5.0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather