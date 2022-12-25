NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 1210 PM EST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS CANCELLED... The threat for heavy lake effect snow accumulations has ended across northern St Lawrence County, therefore the warning has been cancelled. Additional on and off snow showers will continue with another dusting to 2 inches possible through Monday. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, with localized higher amounts likely. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, with areas of snow, blowing snow and visibility below one half of a mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... 4 to 12 inches expected, with localized amounts near 18 inches possible, mainly south of Route 3. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather