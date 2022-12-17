NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

454 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across

the higher elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern

and central Green Mountains.

* WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New

York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to low visibilities

and snow covered roads. Power outages are possible due to heavy

wet snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per

hour at times this morning. The snow tapers off to snow showers

this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16

inches.

* WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut

Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including

the Northeast Kingdom.

