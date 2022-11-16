NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 1250 PM EST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The threat for additional moderate intensity snow has come to an end across the area. As a result, the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled. Additional light snowfall is expected into the early afternoon, especially over northern Vermont, but additional accumulations will be minor. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather