WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

533 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The threat of strong gusty south winds has ended for portions of

northern New York and northern Vermont. No additional impacts from

wind are expected with this system.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather