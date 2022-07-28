NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

516 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Essex,

southwestern Lamoille, north central Addison, Chittenden,

northwestern Washington and south central Franklin Counties through

600 PM EDT...

At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Shelburne, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport,

Burlington, Charlotte, Winooski, Stowe, Monkton Ridge, Westford,

Monkton Boro, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Williston, Bolton,

Richmond, Mt. Philo State Park, Underhill, Jericho, Hinesburg and St.

George.

This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 69 and 102.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern New York...and central and northwestern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4423 7316 4442 7338 4471 7307 4445 7261

TIME...MOT...LOC 2115Z 224DEG 15KT 4441 7322

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

