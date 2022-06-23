NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 449 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Warning has expired for a portion of northern New York, including the following counties, Franklin and St. Lawrence. The heavy rain has ended, but area creeks and streams are likely still running fast. Additional rainfall may occur with intermittent showers expected to continue. If heavy precipitation occurs in the previously warned area a new warning may be issued. If you see water on the roadway, it's best to turn around. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather