WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

847 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Most of these

accumulating snows will be on the Tug Hill. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph late tonight into Tuesday will result in patchy

blowing snow in open areas.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region, mainly on the Tug Hill.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

