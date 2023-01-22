WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 921 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Greatest amounts along the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather