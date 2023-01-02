WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

641 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG NEAR LAKE ERIE...

A small area of locally dense fog will continue this morning near

Lake Erie in downtown Buffalo. Visibility will be reduced to less

than a half mile at times. This includes Route 5 from Hamburg to

downtown Buffalo, and Interstate 190 from the 90 to the Peace

Bridge. The fog will likely persist through the morning commute.

