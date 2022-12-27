WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

948 AM EST Tue Dec 27 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND

LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than half a mile. This band of snow is producing heavy snow

at the rate of 1 inch per hour. This band of lake effect snow will

remain nearly stationary through the morning before shifting north.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...a band of heavy snow was located near

Ellisburg and Sandy Creek, extending inland along a line to near

Bellwood.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Adams, Selkirk Shores State

Park, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Southwick Beach State Park,

Richland, Denmark, Rodman, Orwell, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek,

Lacona, Mannsville, Castorland, Ellisburg, Worth and Montario Point.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 36 and 42.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your

destination.

LAT...LON 4354 7562 4355 7626 4358 7627 4369 7626

4378 7629 4382 7634 4395 7549

TIME...MOT...LOC 1430Z 263DEG 9KT 4373 7599

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather