WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ BLIZZARD WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 545 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER STORM WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Erie and Genesee counties. Greatest additional accumulation will be across southern Erie County including the towns of Eden, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and East Aurora. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions and late effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet through tonight. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be impossible at times. Widespread blowing snow could will reduce visibility to zero. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in most persistent snows. Winds * WHERE...Northwestern Wyoming and far Northwestern Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as cold as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. Greatest snowfall amounts will be along the immediate Lake Erie shoreline, with much less further inland. of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY... accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as cold as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oswego county. Greatest snow amounts over the far northern portion of the county. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across northern portions of the county. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Livingston and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions due to recent snows, and areas of blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibility. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather