SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

121 PM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND PRODUCING WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD

CONDITIONS WILL MOVE SLOWLY SOUTH THROUGH THIS EVENING...

At 115 p.m an intense band of lake effect snow is centered near

the Niagara/Erie county line, across Grand Island, North

Tonawanda, and Lockport. This band is producing widespread

blizzard conditions, with near zero visibility, and making travel

impossible. The band will drop slowly southward through this

evening. Here's APPROXIMATELY where the band will be centered...

Tonawanda, Amherst, Rapids...2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Buffalo, Williamsville, Clarence, Akron...4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

West Seneca, Lancaster, Alden, Corfu...7 p.m. - 9 pm.

Silver Creek, Hamburg, East Aurora, Attica...9 p.m. - midnight

Keep in mind, that winds gusting to 50 mph will cause widespread

blowing and drifting of snow - EVEN OUTSIDE THE MAIN BAND. Avoid

any travel through this evening, since the risk of becoming

stranded is extremely high.

