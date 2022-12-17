WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 844 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CENTRAL ERIE...WYOMING...AND GENESEE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, snow covered roads, and visibility less than a quarter mile at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...A band of heavy lake effect snow will continue across the Buffalo Metro area eastward into western and central Genesee County through the mid morning hours. The heaviest snow in Buffalo will focus on South Buffalo and the immediate southern and eastern suburbs. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 57. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4276 7898 4280 7892 4284 7893 4291 7890 4295 7892 4307 7857 4313 7820 4304 7809 4284 7801 4270 7899 4274 7903 TIME...MOT...LOC 1340Z 249DEG 24KT 4284 7877 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather