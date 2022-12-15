WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1259 PM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this afternoon, especially in the sheltered valleys. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, cause some possible power outages, and make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles mainly on the NYS Thruway. Travel could then be very difficult in lake snows across the region later this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region this weekend and early next week. Localized travel problems will be possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this afternoon. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early next week. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches of more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult this weekend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures have warmed to above freezing this afternoon. There has been earlier reports of a light glaze on untreated surfaces. However additional icing is not expected through the remainder of the afternoon. this weekend with localized travel problems possible. Temperatures have warmed to above freezing this afternoon. There has been earlier reports of a light glaze on untreated surfaces. However additional icing is not expected through the remainder of the afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM EST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather