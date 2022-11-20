WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

213 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND

NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate

of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 212 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was over

Watertown moving southeast at 10 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton,

Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Cedar Point State

Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Redwood, Henderson Harbor, Barnes

Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Sackets Harbor and Henderson.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 49.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

LAT...LON 4368 7626 4379 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635

4386 7641 4395 7645 4395 7634 4402 7636

4405 7641 4410 7643 4414 7635 4420 7631

4421 7621 4425 7616 4433 7570 4410 7517

4388 7515

TIME...MOT...LOC 0712Z 324DEG 7KT 4394 7595

