WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 536 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...Lingering Flood Concerns Remain for Cattaraugus County... Flood waters have receded for most areas within the earlier Flood Warning. Some localized flooding issues remain in portions of Cattaraugus County such as area roadway closures, and ponding of water on low lying areas. If traveling this morning, heed all roadway closures, and avoid driving through any roadways with ponding water still in place.