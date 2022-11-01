WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1058 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...AREAS OF FOG NEAR LAKE ERIE...

Areas of fog will continue through early afternoon along the Lake

Erie shore, including downtown Buffalo. Visibility will be reduced

to a half mile or less at times, including along I-190 passing

downtown Buffalo and Route 5 from downtown Buffalo to Hamburg.

