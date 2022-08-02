WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 647 AM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather