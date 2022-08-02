WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1243 AM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...An area of strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of southern Chautauqua County through 145 AM EDT... At 1241 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Findley Lake, or 15 miles east of Erie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Findley Lake, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, Celoron, Mina, French Creek, Sherman, Panama, Stedman Corners, Niobe and Ashville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 8, and near exit 11. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4223 7976 4208 7906 4200 7906 4200 7976 TIME...MOT...LOC 0441Z 292DEG 19KT 4215 7979 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather