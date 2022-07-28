WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1134 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND

NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. Therefore, the

warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES...

At 1133 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Hemlock to near Dansville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Dansville, Conesus, Naples, Honeoye, Hemlock, Springwater, Canadice,

Ossian, Cheshire and Ossian Center.

This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

