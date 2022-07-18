WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 126 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather