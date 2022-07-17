WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 529 PM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Wyoming, northeastern Cattaraugus, southeastern Erie and northwestern Allegany Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Concord and moving northeast at 15 mph. This storm will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a very short period of time. This storm has a history of producing 1.0 to 1.5 inches in less than an hour. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Springville, Arcade, Rushford, Houghton, Chaffee, East Concord, Varysburg, Yorkshire, Holland, Sardinia, Caneadea, Sheldon, Eagle, Pike, Delevan, Hermitage, Fillmore, Bliss, Sandusky and North Java. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4236 7856 4260 7872 4285 7831 4239 7798 TIME...MOT...LOC 2127Z 233DEG 13KT 4257 7857 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather