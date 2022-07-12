WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

643 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson,

northwestern Lewis and northern Oswego Counties through 745 AM EDT...

At 641 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles north of Kring Point State Park to 12

miles northwest of Stony Point to 21 miles northwest of Fair Haven

Beach State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point,

Carthage, Pulaski, West Carthage, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park,

Herrings, Selkirk Shores State Park, Kring Point State Park, Mexico

Point State Park, Adams Center, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar

Point State Park, Nine Mile Point and Southwick Beach State Park.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 52.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4440 7583 4439 7584 4413 7524 4348 7597

4351 7652 4356 7645 4356 7631 4358 7626

4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635 4385 7647

4390 7650 4396 7644 4395 7634 4410 7643

4414 7635 4420 7631 4422 7619 4429 7615

TIME...MOT...LOC 1041Z 269DEG 38KT 4453 7591 4393 7652 4360 7691

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

