WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

713 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY...

At 713 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Lowville, or 18 miles northwest of Old Forge, moving northeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

New Bremen, Watson, Greig, Croghan, Castorland, Belfort, Soft Maple

Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Beaver Falls and Indian River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

